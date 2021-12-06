Jets lose top wide receiver Corey Davis for remainder of 2021 season

Coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Davis will have surgery, ending a disappointing first season with the Jets. Davis had missed one game after injuring his groin against Miami on Nov. 21. He worked his way back last week and had two catches for 15 yards against the Eagles before leaving.

Davis left the Jets' 33-18 loss to Philadelphia early in the fourth quarter Sunday with what the team announced was a groin injury.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will have core muscle surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season.

“He was cleared and went through a lot of different procedures to try to get that thing ready to roll,” Saleh said. “It's unfortunate. It finally gave out on him.”

Advertisement

The Jets also made another change at kicker, releasing Alex Kessman after he missed two extra points Sunday. They signed former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, who was most recently with Washington. Kessman was signed to the practice squad two weeks ago and won an open competition with Matt Ammendola last week before being signed to the active roster last Saturday.

Pineiro is 23 of 28 on field-goal attempts in his career.

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with New York in March. He finished with 34 catches for 492 yards and 4 touchdowns in nine games.

“I feel awful for Corey,” Saleh said. “He’s one of the true pros in this league, goes about his business the right way, shows up every day to work . . . We’ll get him back next year and he’ll be better than ever.”

Davis was considered the No. 1 receiver in the Jets’ offense, although rookie Elijah Moore has stepped up in the past several weeks and leads the team with 43 receptions. But Davis’s absence could mean increased opportunities for receivers such as Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith.

Advertisement

“We love our receiving group,” Saleh said. “There's a lot of pieces there. Not one person needs to step up. They just need to continue to do their jobs.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to have top receiver Julio Jones back soon. Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Titans’ Jones set to return to practice

Proof the Tennessee Titans are healthier now than before their bye came in a roster announcement Monday. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and two others can start practicing with the team, a big step toward rejoining the active roster.

The Titans also designated rookie wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Dane Cruikshank to return to practice. Getting this trio back could be a big boost for the Titans (8-4), who currently sit atop the AFC South and returned to work Monday up a spot to No. 2 in the AFC with five games remaining.

“Those guys have been working extremely hard to get back, which is what we ask everybody that isn’t participating,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “And, I felt like the training staff, the weight staff, everybody involved, those particular players worked extremely hard. I think it’s beneficial.”

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey holds his arm after suffering a pectoral injury Sunday. Matt Durisko/Associated Press

Ravens lose cornerback Humphrey

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. That news came following the team’s 20-19 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday that left the Ravens just a game ahead of Cincinnati atop the division.

Baltimore (8-4) is only two games ahead of last-place Cleveland and faces a tough schedule down the stretch. The Ravens have won plenty of close games this year, so they shouldn’t feel too aggrieved after this one went the other way, but with the standings so tight and injuries still looming large, Sunday’s defeat sets Baltimore up for a potentially stressful finish to the regular season.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow battled through a finger injury in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Dylan Buell/Getty

Bengals QB Burrow banged up

The Bengals came into Sunday’s home game riding a wave of momentum and confidence after a pair of dominating wins.

By the end of the afternoon, the mistake-prone Bengals were left to contemplate a strange 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati’s star quarterback Joe Burrow walked off nursing a dislocated pinky finger, and numerous other injuries gave coach Zac Taylor more to worry about this week.

Burrow has vowed not to miss a game because of it. Taylor said he’ll be limited in practice and is day to day.

The Browns hope to have linebacker Jacob Phillips back for the last stretch of the regular season. David Dermer/Associated Press

Browns’ Phillips back on defense

The Cleveland Browns could have some extra help at linebacker for their playoff push. Jacob Phillips, who suffered a biceps injury during training camp, was designated to return from injured reserve as Cleveland returned from a bye week devoted to getting healthy and recharged for the last five games.

A third-round pick in 2020, Phillips got hurt during the first of two joint practices with the New York Giants on Aug. 19. He was placed on IR on Sept. 21.

The roster move opens a three-week window for Phillips to be activated, but coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Phillips might be ready soon.

“Really excited for Jacob to be back out there in uniform and practicing,” Stefanski said on a Zoom call. “Those are long ways away when you first get injured and you’re spending time in that training room. But just to see him out there, I know that’s just a great reflection how hard he’s worked.”

Advertisement

Stefanski said the Browns (6-6) will decide over the next few days if Phillips is ready to play. Cleveland hosts the Ravens on Sunday in what is for all practical purposes a must win if the Browns want to make the postseason.

Phillips had been expected to have a major role this season. The former LSU standout made three starts as a rookie and was credited with 24 tackles.

Davis Mills (10) replaced Tyrod Taylor as Texans quarterback Sunday, but didn't have any better luck against the Colts defense. Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Texans eyeing another QB change

Another terrible offensive performance by the Houston Texans this weekend has coach David Culley considering a quarterback change. Culley benched Tyrod Taylor for rookie Davis Mills in the third quarter of a 31-0 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday and he said Monday that Taylor could lose his starting job.

Culley was asked what the most important factor will be in choosing who will start Sunday when the Texans host the Seattle Seahawks (4-8).

“After we keep evaluating what we are doing and just see where we need to go and what gives us the best chance to win,” he said. “We’ll make it based off of that. It will be later on in the week.”

The Texans (2-10) gained just 141 yards as they were shut out for the second time this season and lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Advertisement

Washington got some encouraging news on tight end Logan Thomas, who did not suffer a torn ACL. Ethan Miller/Getty

No ACL tear for Washington’s Thomas

The Washington Football Team received better injury news than it initially expected after its win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Tight end Logan Thomas, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter and was initially believed to have sustained a significant injury, appears to not have torn his ACL, coach Ron Rivera said in a video conference call with reporters Monday.

“There is some damage there. It’s not as extensive as we first thought, so we’re sending for a few more tests just to make sure, and we’ll go from there,” Rivera said. “So we’re still waiting on a little bit more of an evaluation, but it is a little more positive than we first anticipated.”

Thomas underwent an MRI on Monday, which Rivera said showed no tear in the ACL. It’s still possible that Thomas is sidelined for a bit and even misses the remaining five games of the regular season, plus any potential playoff run. But Rivera was hesitant to provide more details until the team had more information about the injury.

Rivera also said the team may potentially get two starting defenders back on the field this week, bolstering a group that was especially depleted Sunday in Las Vegas. Defensive end Montez Sweat, who has been on injured reserve with a fractured jaw since Nov. 13, is eligible to return to practice this week. Once he does, the team will have 21 days to add him back to the active roster. And safety/linebacker Landon Collins, who suffered a foot injury against the Seahawks and did not play against the Raiders, could return Wednesday as well.