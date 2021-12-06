Kit Hughes is named new athletic director at Holy Cross

Hughes replaces Marcus Blossom, who left Holy Cross in September after two years to become athletic director at Creighton. Rose Shea and Nick Smith were the interim co-athletic directors throughout the fall.

Holy Cross has named Christopher “Kit” Hughes its new director of athletics, the school announced Monday.





“Throughout our national search process, it was apparent that Kit understood and embraced our Jesuit mission and the significant role athletics plays at Holy Cross,” said Holy Cross President Vincent D. Rougeau.

“His principled leadership, commitment to academic excellence and integrity, and deep experience in creating the strategic vision and structures that enable success stood out to the search committee, and make him an outstanding fit for the College.”

Hughes has many ties to the area. A Boston native, he played lacrosse at Bowdoin before receiving his master’s degree at Boston College. While at BC, Hughes was an intern in the compliance office and then became a graduate assistant for the football program under coach Tom O’Brien.

When O’Brien left BC for North Carolina State in 2006, he took Hughes with him as an administrator, launching his career in administration.

“Kit Hughes is a very energetic, driven young man,” O’Brien said. “He will work extremely hard to make sure that Holy Cross has the best athletic department in the country. I know he’s super excited to get back to his roots in New England and he’s had valuable experience working at a Jesuit college when we were together at Boston College.”

Hughes spent seven years at North Carolina State before being named senior associate athletics director at Bowling Green in 2014 and deputy athletic director in 2020.

Hughes will start at Holy Cross in January.

“I look forward to working side-by-side with our talented student-athletes, coaches, and staff as we relentlessly pursue excellence in all areas of the Holy Cross experience,” said Hughes.

“I believe this is an institution at which one can truly have it all, and I am excited to join the team as we strive to serve, support, and challenge our athletics family to achieve its full potential. The best is yet to come, and I cannot wait to get started.”











