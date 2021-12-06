Kyle Dugger, still on Reserve/COVID-19 list, to miss Monday’s Bills game, but Jamie Collins will return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots safety Kyle Dugger will miss Monday night’s showdown against the Bills because he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dugger’s status for the game became a question mark Wednesday, when he did not practice after testing positive for the virus. He has not returned to the field.

If Dugger is vaccinated, then he could have played if he tested negative twice at least 24 hours apart. If he is unvaccinated, then he automatically would have been ruled out for 10 days. The Patriots will start their bye week Tuesday.