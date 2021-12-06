Countdown to kickoff: Patriots and Bills square off in AFC East showdown on Monday Night Football

New England enters the AFC matchup riding a six-game win streak. Buffalo last played on Thanksgiving, when it dispatched the Saints.

Kickoff in Orchard Park is at 8:15 p.m. You can watch on ESPN.

The highly anticipated Monday Night Football showdown between the 8-4 Patriots and the 7-4 Bills is here.

The Patriots, who hold the top spot in the AFC after the Ravens’ loss on Sunday, will have to face Buffalo again in just three weeks.

We’ll be offering live updates throughout the game. Follow along below.

Pregame reading list — 6:15 p.m.

Best way to get started for tonight’s game:

Let’s get it started — 6:12 p.m.

Hey everyone! Hope everyone enjoyed the Sunday away. We’ve got a fun one on tap for tonight — Patriots and Bills, live from Orchard Park at 8:15 p.m. Keep it here for all the updates you need, all night long. When it comes to pregame, we’ll have the usual: game-day reading list, updates from the stadium, weather news, inactive analysis, betting information, and much more. CUE THE THEME SONG.









Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.