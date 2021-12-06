Patriots, on quite the run, ground out a historic victory over division rival Bills

Going the ground-and-pound route on a night when the winds gusted up to a reported 50 miles per hour, the Patriots (9-4) attempted just three passes against 46 runs. It was enough to maintain their hold on the top spot in the AFC.

The Patriots ran their winning streak to seven games with a rugged, 14-10 win over the Bills before a chilly packed house at Highmark Stadium. It was their 16th win from their last 18 trips to western New York.

The three passes were the fewest ever attempted in a game in Patriots history, displacing the five from 1982′s Snow Plow Game victory over Miami in Foxborough. The record in the Bill Belichick era was eight, from the 2008 season finale with Matt Cassel under center, winning in similar gusty Buffalo conditions.

The Bills had a chance to take the lead late, with a pair of fourth-quarter drives into the red zone. But as it has done all during their magic run, the defense stepped up late, and Myles Bryant ended it by knocking down Josh Allen’s fourth-down pass near the goal line.

Bill Belichick’s boys get a week off before playing another prime-time affair, this time Dec. 18 in Indianapolis.

The night began quietly for the Patriots offense, a three and out as Damien Harris fumbled a pitch from Mac Jones on third down. He recovered, but the 7-yard loss forced a Jake Bailey punt that looked more like a line drive for 36 yards. The Bills similarly struggled, as a Josh Allen pass tipped off Dawson Knox’s fingers on third down.

Then came another three-and-out, as Brandon Bolden was knocked back for a 1-yard loss on an inside handoff. The wind wreaked more havoc with Bailey’s second punt, it careening wildly out of bounds and going for just 15 yards, setting the Bills up in prime position at the New England 40.

They couldn’t take advantage. A botched handoff between Allen and Matt Breida fell to the turf, with Lawrence Guy recovering for the Patriots at their 31.

Then came another three-play possession, though this one ended well. With a ton of beef on weck lined up on the right side — guard Shaq Mason (310 pounds), tackle Trent Brown (380), and jumbo tight end Mike Onwenu (350) — Harris took a pitch left and found was a hole so wide, a herd of buffalo could have squeezed through.

One little juke back to the inside and Harris was gone, on a career-best 64-yard touchdown run. It was the longest regular-season TD run by a Patriots back since Curtis Martin had a 70-yarder in 1997.

The wind whipping, Brandon Bolden followed suit on the two-point conversion, grabbing a pitch and sliding around the left end for an 8-0 lead.

After holding the Bills deep and forcing a punt, N’Keal Harry made a big boo-boo on his first career punt return. Harry got too close to the bouncing ball and it hit him in the mask. The muff was recovered by Buffalo’s Siran Neal at the Patriots 14, and one play later, Allen fired a rocket into Gabriel Davis’s gut for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 8-7.

The Patriots continued their stampede on the neck attack with another round of right side beef propelling a nine-play, 52-yard drive that Nick Folk capped with a 41-yard field goal and an 11-7 lead with 11:28 to go in the second quarter.

The Bills had something going on their next drive, but a delay of game penalty and a Daniel Ekuale sack of Allen resulted in a third-and-19. Knox couldn’t snag an Allen throw, and it was another Buffalo punt.

That was it for the offenses in the first half. New England couldn’t get any traction on its next drive, as Harris was dropped for a loss on back-to-back carries. Now with the wind at his back, Bailey’s 46-yard punt put the Bills at their own 34. The Bills couldn’t cut through the wind, and Matt Judon landed a heavy hit on Allen to punctuate a three-and-out.

Taking the ball back with 1:48 until halftime, Harris ripped off a 17-yard to start the drive, but three short runs forced a Bailey punt and the teams were content to reach the break. Jones had thrown one pass — a 12-yard floater tipped, then caught by Jonnu Smith on the penultimate play of the first quarter.

The teams traded punts to begin the second half, J.C. Jackson nearly intercepting Allen but unable to hold on. Buffalo then put together its best drive thus far, going 46 yards in eight plays, with Tyler Bass’s 35-yard field goal making it 11-10 with 6:35 left in the third.

The drive was fueled by Allen’s legs and an unnecessary roughness call on Bryant, who shoved the Bills quarterback as he was headed out of bounds. It was a close call, as Allen was still in the field of play, but in a day when quarterbacks are protected, it was going to get called.

The Patriots answered with a 14-play, 59-yard drive of their own that ate up 8 minutes, 34 seconds, and got the game into the fourth quarter — each play, again, on the ground. Nick Folk’s 34-yard field goal with the wind at his back made it 14-10 with 13:01 to play.

The Bills found their rhythm on their final two drives, only making the ending all the more painful. Going 49 yards in 11 plays, Buffalo reached the New England 6-yard line only for Allen to get tangled in his line on second down; Judon was credited with the 9-yard sack.

After an incompletion, Bass attempted a 33-yard field goal into the wind, only for the ball to whip wide right. Buffalo’s decision on winning the toss, opting for the ball in the second half as opposed to ensuring they’d have the wind at their back in the fourth quarter, loomed large.

The Patriots had a chance to perhaps eat the rest of the clock, but went three-and-out for the fourth time in the game, Jones finally throwing back-to-back passes — one incomplete, one for 7 yards on 3rd-and-11. Getting the ball back at their 20 after a touchback, Buffalo again drove into the New England red zone, reaching the 14.

On third-and-9 from the 13, however, Dawson Knox was called for a false start. Allen narrowly avoided a sack on 3rd-and-14 before throwing incomplete, then had his over-the-middle toss toward Davis in the end zone knocked down by Bryant.

Allen finished 15 of 30 for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.