Playing it safe was the way to go, and now the Patriots are in the driver’s seat in the AFC East

But Belichick ultimately was right. On a night with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, playing it safe was the way to go. The Patriots made just one bad mistake all night – a muffed punt by N’Keal Harry that led to a Bills touchdown – and earned a victory the old-fashioned way, by running the ball, playing stout defense, and making fewer mistakes than the opponent.

• The Patriots played it safe on Monday night. Some might say it was too conservative, that the Patriots played not to lose. Coach Bill Belichick showed no faith in rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

This was not the prettiest win by any stretch. But it was a hugely important win, improving the Patriots to 9-4 and first place in the AFC playoff standings. It also puts the Patriots in the driver’s seat to win the AFC East.

Belichick didn’t play to win on Monday, but playing not-to-lose was good enough to get the job done.

• Interesting coaching tactics on both sides. The Patriots clearly changed their game plan to reflect the weather – running the ball almost exclusively, choosing the wind for the fourth quarter, and going for the 2-point conversion early in the game when heading into the wind.

The Bills, meanwhile, stuck to their game. Josh Allen dropped back to pass on 38 of the Bills’ 57 plays, completing 15 of 30 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown and rushing six times for 39 yards. They kicked extra points, and attempted field goals into the wind. The result – the Bills lost a fumble on offense, Allen took two sacks, the Bills had a handful of drops, and the Bills missed a 33-yard field goal wide right. The Bills didn’t adjust for the wind, and lost the game because they made more negative plays than the Patriots did.

• What a performance by the Patriots’ offensive line and run game. It became abundantly clear in the first quarter that the Patriots weren’t going to even try to throw the ball, yet they still were able to move the ball against the Bills. The Patriots rushed 46 times for 222 yards (4.8 average), with Damien Harris rushing for 111 (including a 64-yard touchdown) and Rhamondre Stevenson adding 78 yards. Seven Patriots carried the ball on Monday night.

The Patriots were only 2-of-12 on third down, but the offensive line did a tremendous job of opening up lanes for Harris and Stevenson all night even though the Bills were playing the run. Fullback Jakob Johnson seemed to be paving the way every time the Patriots broke off a nice gain. Stevenson showed impressive patience, vision, and cut-back ability on several of his runs.

The Bills allowed 264 yards on the ground two weeks ago against the Colts, and the Patriots clearly were paying attention.

• Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels clearly didn’t have much faith in Jones’ arm strength or ability to avoid mistakes in the wind. Jones completed just 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards, and it was especially surprising that the Patriots didn’t throw a pass in the second quarter when they had the wind at their back. If the Bills had taken the lead in the fourth quarter, we certainly would be questioning if the Patriots were too conservative on offense.

But by running the ball, the Patriots kept the clock moving, and avoided sacks and interceptions. In a game with severe weather, that’s a winning formula.

• But the Patriots sure did choose a strange time to throw the ball. With 6:51 left in the fourth quarter, Jones threw incomplete to Nelson Agholor on second down, stopping the clock and giving the Bills plenty of life. This was one of those decisions that won’t get much scrutiny because the Patriots won, but their clock management toward the end of the game was a little questionable.

• The Bills were gifted three points by the officials on a horrible late hit penalty on Myles Bryant, who hit Allen while the quarterback was still in the air. But the Patriots got their break later in the fourth quarter when Adrian Phillips was fortunate he wasn’t busted for holding Dawson Knox in the end zone.

• Phillips did a great job filling in for Kyle Dugger and defending Knox, holding him to two catches for 14 yards. But Phillips suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter and was immediately ruled out of the game. If he is out for an extended period of time, that could be a significant blow for the Patriots’ defense.

• Belichick certainly made a questionable decision to use N’Keal Harry as a punt returner, leading to the Patriots’ only big mistake of the night, and the Bills’ only touchdown.

Harry had never returned a punt in the NFL, and only returned 14 in college. Monday night, with 40 m.p.h. winds, was when Belichick decided to use him for the first time? Predictably, Harry struggled to field his first punt, and muffed it away to the Bills at the Patriots’ 14-yard line. The Bills scored a touchdown on the next play to make it an 8-7 game, much closer than it should have been. That score is all on the coaches.

• Kyle Van Noy might want to consider a volleyball career after his NFL days are over. Van Noy batted down yet another pass in the first half on Monday, his 10th of the season. His previous career high before this season was six, set last year with the Dolphins. Van Noy’s bat on Monday knocked down a Josh Allen pass on third-and-3 right after the 2-minute warning and prevented the Bills from putting points on the board.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.