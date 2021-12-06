Snow and wind make for tougher conditions as Patriots, Bills prepare to prime-time showdown

Players began their warmups with light snow covering the field, but, according to the NWS forecast, the precipitation won’t amount to much more than that.

Leading up to kickoff for the highly-anticipated Patriots-Bills matchup, light snow flurries circled over the field thanks to strong wind gusts western New York. According to the National Weather Service, the wind gusts were as high as 49 m.p.h.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Highmark Stadium looked like a snow globe for the early parts of Monday evening.

The wind, however, is expected to remain a factor throughout the night. The goal posts consistently wobbled, and one upright even lost its directional flag.

But coach Bill Belichick surely will brush off the weather’s impact.

“I don’t think there’s too much we haven’t seen,” he said Friday. “We haven’t seen a lot of snow this year, but I don’t know what we could do about that. We practice in wind. We practice on sunny days, cloudy days, windy days, calm days, hot days, cold days, wet days, dry days. What’s it going to be? Whatever it is, it is.”

