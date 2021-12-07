Boston weather-tech startup going public in latest SPAC deal

The startup said on Tuesday that it plans to merge with a blank check company called Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. in a deal that will value Tomorrow.io at $1.2 billion.

Now it is planning to go public using one of the hottest techniques on Wall Street.

Boston startup Tomorrow.io has built an entirely new system for predicting the weather using data from overlooked sources like wireless phone networks and Internet-connected cars.

Expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, the deal will also raise up to $420 million to fund the startup’s plans for building a network of small radar satellites to improve its forecasts. The satellite network could allow the company to help scientists make more accurate, minute-to-minute predictions about killer storms and other catastrophic events, and ultimately create better climate models.

Tomorrow.io will trade under the symbol “TMW” once the deal closes.

The company was started six years ago by three Israeli military veterans, Shimon Elkabetz, Rei Goffer, and Itai Zlotnik, when they came to Boston for business school. Goffer and Elkabetz, former combat pilots, and Zlotnik, a veteran of Israeli special forces, had all encountered life-or-death situations in the field due to faulty weather forecasts.

Elkabetz testified before Congress in July, warning about the growth of extreme weather events and seeking greater investment in weather forecasting.

The startup’s customers include JetBlue, Uber, Ford, and the New England Patriots.

Still, the company’s sales so far are relatively tiny. Tomorrow.io said it expects to have $11 million of revenue this year, rising to $28 million next year and hitting $747 million in 2026. It expects to lose money on a cash flow basis until 2025.

