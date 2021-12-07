UK vaccine booster program stuck as millions wait for shots

The operation to roll out COVID booster shots to all adults in the UK is struggling to pick up speed even as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly across the country.

Fewer U.K. adults received a third shot of vaccine on Saturday than they did seven days earlier, the day when Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an increase in the pace of the rollout. Regulators authorized booster shots for 18-39-year-olds two days later, on Nov. 29. However, those aged under 40 remain unable to book a third shot of vaccine using the government’s website.

The latest snags in vaccine delivery come after the U.K. beat many other countries with its inoculation drive. Despite the challenges facing the booster rollout campaign, the U.K. has already delivered 30 booster doses per 100 people, more than double than in the U.S. and the European Union, according to Our World in Data.