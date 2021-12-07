At Guy Fieri’s new Theater District restaurant, gluttony takes center stage

Celebrity chef and TV host Guy Fieri, who has elevated junk food to an art form, opens Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the old Explorateur Café space (186 Tremont St.) overlooking Boston Common. It’s a collaboration with Big Night Entertainment, known for nightlife venues such as Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina, Mystique and Mémoire at Encore Boston Harbor, and Empire in the Seaport.

In true Fieri tradition, the menu reads like Mad Libs. Jalapeño “pig poppers” offer peppers stuffed with andouille cream cheese, wrapped in maple bacon, and topped with ranch and barbecue sauce. “Trash can” nachos have all the classic fixings, plus barbecue sauce; and “dirty” chili cheese fries also have crispy onions, sour cream, and bacon. Hot honey fried chicken, a bacon mac-and-cheese burger with six cheeses, ribs, and Cajun chicken Alfredo round out the menu.