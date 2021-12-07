Recipe: Glazed Cornish hens with citrus and honey make a fine party dish

Serves 8

Though often called game hens, a Cornish hen is not actually a game bird or even necessarily a hen, but a type of small chicken, extra tender with a thin skin. They make a fine party dish. Splash them with orange and lime juice and a healthy amount of finely chopped fresh ginger. Before pouring it over the birds, set aside a small amount of the citrus juices to make a honey glaze for painting the hens at the end of roasting. Depending on the size, they'll take about an hour. These hens are about two pounds each, and when you serve them, each person gets a half. They're sometimes available fresh and often available frozen. If you're lucky enough to find small hens for individual servings -- those would be about 1 to 1 1/4 pounds -- cut down on the roasting time given here and take them out of the oven when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, checking after 25 minutes, and often thereafter. In either case, save all those good pan juices for serving. To make ahead (up to 6 hours in advance), roast the hens and cool them enough so you can handle them; cut them in half. Spread them on a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate until just before serving. Reheat in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes, or until hot all the way through. Serve with the pan juices, a grain pilaf, and a salad or some roasted vegetables. Let the festivities begin.

4 Cornish hens (about 2 pounds each), defrosted in the refrigerator overnight if frozen Salt and pepper, to taste Finely grated rind of 1 orange Juice of 2 oranges Juice of 2 limes 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped 2 tablespoons honey 2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a large roasting pan.

2. Pat the hens dry, and sprinkle them with salt and pepper inside and out. With a 12-inch piece of kitchen twine for each bird, tie the legs together. Snip off the excess string.

3. In a bowl, stir together the orange rind, orange juice, lime juice, ginger, and a large pinch of salt.

4. In a small saucepan, combine 1/4 cup of the citrus juices with the honey. Simmer over medium heat until the mixture reduces by about half to make a thick glaze; set aside.

5. Set the hens in the roasting pan, breast sides up. Pour the remaining marinade over the hens and drizzle with the oil. Cover the pan loosely with foil. Roast for 15 minutes.

6. Remove the foil from the hens. Turn the heat to 375 degrees. Continue roasting for 20 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and brush the honey-citrus glaze over the hens. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes longer, or until the hens are golden brown and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the hens registers 165 degrees. (Total roasting time is 50 to 55 minutes.) Let the hens rest in the pan for 15 minutes.

7. Remove the hens from the pan and set them on a cutting board. Pour the pan juices into a serving pitcher; keep warm.

8. Position a large chef's knife on one side of the breastbone and cut through the meat and bones until you can see inside the cavity and see the backbone. Open the hen slightly and put your knife along one side of the backbone. Use a rocking motion and a little pressure to free the backbone on that side from the bird. Repeat on the other side. You should now have 2 halves with the bones intact. Serve the hens with the pan juices.

Sally Pasley Vargas