Treat your kitchen drawer to the Brizzel and Flisk

With the holidays around the corner, you might consider buying a few new kitchen tools to help you cook more efficiently. Two recent releases, the Brizzel and Flisk, come from Dreamfarm, the Australian company that, time after time, earns awards for its clever and useful gadgets. These products have, in fact, recently won design awards. The Brizzle, a silicone basting brush with 100 soft bristles, a cup-shaped head, and bendy neck, scoops up a tablespoon of drippings without having to tilt a heavy pan. Four small holes let the juices drizzle that you simply brush over a turkey or roast. Place the Brizzle on the counter between uses, and the head sits up and won’t create a drippy mess ($11.95). The Flisk, a stainless steel whisk, has a trio of settings and multiple uses to help whizz through whisking. The handle twists to create a large balloon shape for whipping cream and egg whites. Rotate once and the balloon becomes smaller to whisk up gravy and sauces; a third spin flattens the whisk for deglazing a pan and to store, taking up less space than a traditional one ($19.95). Both are dishwasher safe. At reasonable prices, these can come in handy if you’re thinking of replacing older tools with some new innovative ones. Available at Tags Hardware, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955, or go to dreamfarm.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND