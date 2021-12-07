Albright, Lipoff reelected to lead Newton City Council

Albright, a councilor-at-large from Ward 2, and Lipof, a Ward 8 councilor-at-large, each ran unopposed in the November municipal election.

The decision to continue the council’s current leadership comes after Newton voters decided to reelect all 24 incumbents to new two-year terms starting Jan. 1.

The Newton City Council’s leadership will continue for a second term, after current President Susan Albright and Vice President Rick Lipof were reelected by their colleagues earlier this month.

Albright, who was first elected in 2004 and started as president in 2020, also serves on three council committees: Programs & Services, Zoning & Planning, and Real Property Reuse, according to a city biography.

Lipof, elected to the council for the first time in 1996, became its vice president in 2020. He is also the chairman of the council’s Land Use Committee.

He also serves on the public safety and transportation committee, according to a city biography.

City Council members choose their own leadership, and a candidate for president or vice president requires 13 votes, including their own, according to the city.

During a Dec. 1 caucus vote, Albright and Lipof each secured 15 votes to continue in their leadership roles, according to the city.

Albright came out ahead of council colleague Christopher Markiewicz, a councilor-at-large from Ward 4, who received nine votes.

In the race for vice president, Lipof faced Ward 7 Councilor R. Lisle Baker, who also received nine votes. Baker, a former council president who currently serves as president emeritus, was unanimously reelected to another term in the position.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.