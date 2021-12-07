Alligator rescued from Westfield River by a local fisherman

White, a 26-year-old from Agawam, said he knew about the alligator after seeing a video posted by local news station WWLP and decided to check it out for himself.

The roughly three-feet long alligator shortly after if was captured in the Westfield River.

“I didn’t want to see it freeze, since it’s supposed to snow tomorrow,” said White, who added that the gator had been seen in the river for months. “So I just put my boat in the water and went to the exact spot that was in the video.”

At first, White said he didn’t see the gator, so he threw in a line to fish. He soon spotted movement in the water and closed in on the reptile.

“I saw the snout come up out of the water and my jaw dropped. I really didn’t think I was gonna see it. Like, what are the odds?” he said. “I paddled over to it as quietly as I could, and I think it was trying to warm up in the sun because its eyes were closed. I was able to get up right next to it, so I just reached out and grabbed it.”

White had thought to bring duct tape, which he used to tape the gator’s mouth and eyes shut while he paddled back to shore. The gator was roughly three feet long, he said.

Jeremy White, 26, with the alligator he named "Rambo" before turning it over to Massachusetts Environmental Police. Courtesy of Jeremy White

The gator appeared to be in “good condition” and was taken by the state Environmental Police, according to West Springfield Animal Control. It will eventually be transferred to a licensed reptile rescue group.

White, who works for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, said he was glad he got to save the gator before it got too cold.

“I watched a lot of National Geographic growing up, I love Steve Irwin. I have an appreciation for the conservation of life,” he said. “I just felt like if anyone were to save it, it would be me.”

American alligators are found in the southeast United States, and it wasn’t clear how this one wound up in the Berkshires. White said he named the gator “Rambo” because of how long it survived in the frigid river.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.