An X-Games gold medalist created a skatepark haven in East Providence, but it’s starting to fall apart

Five years later, it is still a haven for skateboarders, scooter-ers, rollerbladers, and bikers of all ages and experience levels, even if they have to skate around the holes on ramps and over street signs that have been used as make-shift patches.

When X-Games gold medalist Kevin “K-Rob” Robinson opened a skatepark in his hometown of East Providence in 2016, it was a gift for the future. The first free, public skatepark in the city, it was supposed to offer local athletes the chance to enjoy their sport safely — an opportunity that hadn’t been afforded to many riders in Kevin’s generation.

Though the community has loved the skatepark for the last few years, New England weather hasn’t been kind to it. The park needs thousands of dollars’ worth of repairs, and Kevin is no longer here to help fix it.

The park is now called Kevin Robinson Memorial Skatepark. It was dedicated to Kevin after he died suddenly of a stroke in 2017. He was 45 years old.

Robin Robinson, Kevin’s widow and a single mother of three children, Kevin Jr., Riley, and Shaye, has taken up the helm. Just before Thanksgiving, she created a GoFundMe to keep the park fun and safe for the people who use it.

Walking around the park, Robin Robinson pointed out where new “Skatelite” — the material that covers each ramp — needs to be replaced and explained how ventilation in the ramps was supposed to prevent rotting but has fallen short.

Touching a deep divot in a launch ramp, she said she’s worried with all the damage the park is “approaching unsafe.”

The Kevin Robinson Memorial Skatepark in East Providence is in disrepair, and his widow is trying to raise money to fix the popular spot. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Robinson helped her husband launch the K-Rob Foundation, which funded the park, 10 years ago. Kevin, a notable figure in the bike motocross community who won X-Game medals, broke records, and toured with Tony Hawk, wanted to use his success to help others achieve.

“He loved everybody, from A to Z, and just wanted to do anything and everything to help anybody move forward in any way,” she said.

The foundation they created originally set out to help young athletes in East Providence by paying for their sports fees and equipment. But it grew over time to help children all around Rhode Island. Then Kevin had the idea to build a skate park, to provide local kids with something many athletes didn’t have access to when he was growing up.

Although the park has seen better days, it’s still giving athletes in the area the space to be creative.

Connor Dowty, from Seekonk, has been coming to the park since it opened and said there is a strong community feeling among those who go there. Riding scooters with Zach Curry, a student at Johnson & Wales University who he met at Kevin’s park, one afternoon Dowty said, “50 percent of the people I talk to these days are from here.”

Curry said he and Dowty are in a group chat of about 25 people from all over Rhode Island that meet up at the park to scooter and to give each other “a lot of encouragement.”

People of all ages use the park, from elementary schoolers to adults. Dowty said he’s even seen Robinson’s 16-year-old son Kevin Jr., who is following in his father’s footsteps and is a nationally-ranked BMX rider.

“Young K, he rips,” Dowty told Robinson.

Both Dowty and Curry come to the park several times a week and would love to see it fixed up. They also noted that beyond the ramp work, the lights around the park have been out since a big storm hit earlier in the fall.

Robinson made a note of it and told Curry and Dowty to reach out to the K-Rob Foundation if any other repair issues came up.

But she also knows that is easier said than done since her husband passed.

“If Kevin was still here, he would be able to get in there with his hammer and fix this,” she said. “Quite honestly, I personally, I just really don’t know what to do.”

She knows people who can help repair things, “but the problem now is we’re just out of money,” she said, speaking about the foundation.

Robinson got the idea to do a fundraiser for the park after Mike Rotondo, a friend of Kevin and fellow BMX rider, reached out to ask her if she wanted to go in on some discounted Skatelite together. Robinson did, to fix up some holes in the park, but she wasn’t sure how she could pay for it.

Rotondo suggested that Robinson start the GoFundMe. There aren’t many skate parks and Kevin’s “gets a lot of use,” Rotondo said, explaining why it’s important to keep it open and safe.

“Organized sports aren’t for every kid, it wasn’t for me,” he said. “I think it’s crazy that every town in America doesn’t have a skate park. It’s a given [that] a town’s gonna have a soccer field, and a baseball field, a basketball court, playground. BMX and skateboarding are just as necessary.”

For those who knew Kevin, keeping the park going also keeps his legacy alive. “It’d be sad to see it go away because I think that would really bum him out,” Rotondo said.

Robinson said she’s heard from a lot of people who’d like to help since posting the fundraiser, which is looking to raise $5,000 for K-Rob Foundation to cover the park’s most pressing needs. People have offered to help with repairs. Restaurants have proposed hosting fundraising nights.

“The love he gave, people want to pay it back,” she said.

Kevin Robinson wanted to build a skate park to provide local kids with something many athletes didn’t have access to when he was growing up. Robinson, who died in 2017, was an X-Games gold medalist. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

And it appears it will be paid back. After reaching out to Robinson and walking around the park with her to see the damage, East Providence City Councilor Nate Cahoon even drafted an ordinance which would allocate $25,000, which Robinson estimated would be needed to restore the park. The ordinance will go before the council Tuesday night, and Cahoon believes it will pass.

“Robin and her husband have done so much for East Providence with that park space, and it only makes sense that we take care of it now,” he said.

If the city covers the costs of fixing up the park, Robinson said it would be a huge relief. She’d then be able to use any money she’s already raised toward future maintenance, expanding the park, and covering children’s sports fees. The park is publicly owned. Although they never made any agreement to continue with the repairs, Robinson said the foundation has assumed responsibility so far, and made any needed small repairs.

Robinson said her goal would be to build another skatepark in Rhode Island so that more people can enjoy the sport that Kevin loved.

It’s been an emotional few weeks since starting the fundraiser, but “a really nice reminder [that] Kevin did so much for the community,” she said, “that the community still cares about him.”

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.