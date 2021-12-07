Bicyclist hit by Amtrak train in Cambridge

A bicyclist was injured after colliding with an Amtrak train in Cambridge Monday night, according to Amtrak and Cambridge fire officials.

The collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Binney Street railroad crossing. Beth Toll, a spokeswoman for Amtrak, said the train did not have any passengers and was moving between Boston’s North and South stations.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, Toll said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.