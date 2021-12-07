fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bicyclist hit by Amtrak train in Cambridge

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 7, 2021, 17 minutes ago
First responders arrived on scene shortly after learning of a collision at the Binney Street railroad crossing.
First responders arrived on scene shortly after learning of a collision at the Binney Street railroad crossing.Cambridge Fire Department

A bicyclist was injured after colliding with an Amtrak train in Cambridge Monday night, according to Amtrak and Cambridge fire officials.

The collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Binney Street railroad crossing. Beth Toll, a spokeswoman for Amtrak, said the train did not have any passengers and was moving between Boston’s North and South stations.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, Toll said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

“Amtrak Police are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident,” Toll said in an e-mailed statement.


Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video