Bridgewater

Bridgewater’s Marathon Park will get a makeover, with new playground equipment

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated December 7, 2021, 1 hour ago

Thanks to an anonymous donor, Marathon Park on Crescent Avenue in Bridgewater will get new playground equipment and surfaces.

The approximately $100,000 project includes replacing some older pieces of equipment with newer, safer ones, according to a press release from the town. Rubber mats will be placed under swings and slides, and a new sandbox and play structure for younger children will be installed.

The playground will be closed for December while the work is done, according to Parks and Recreation Director Charlie Simonds.

“We hope to have it reopened by 2022,” Simonds said. “We may have to wait for the spring to fully reopen, but when we do, this popular park near the center of town will be much safer for the children and families of Bridgewater.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

