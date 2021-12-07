Bridgewater’s Marathon Park will get a makeover, with new playground equipment

Thanks to an anonymous donor, Marathon Park on Crescent Avenue in Bridgewater will get new playground equipment and surfaces.

The approximately $100,000 project includes replacing some older pieces of equipment with newer, safer ones, according to a press release from the town. Rubber mats will be placed under swings and slides, and a new sandbox and play structure for younger children will be installed.

The playground will be closed for December while the work is done, according to Parks and Recreation Director Charlie Simonds.