Ceremony at Navy Yard remembers Pearl Harbor attack, 80 years ago, that changed everthing

“I remember a lot of action. A lot of different things were going on,” Emond said in a phone interview Monday. “It took about a minute to realize all that. Then, we went to our battle stations and just [waited] to see what was going to happen to us.”

Today, 80 years later, Emond is now 103 and one of the few survivors still alive to recount the infamous Pearl Harbor attack, a pivotal and devastating moment in US history.

Francis Emond was in his early 20s on Dec. 7, 1941. He was stationed in Honolulu when suddenly a cascade of bombs and torpedoes bombarded his station aboard the USS Pennsylvania.

Emond grew up in Pawtucket, R.I., and now lives in Pensacola, Fla. He said it’s important for young Americans to acknowledge the sacrifices made for the country.

“We have blessings that we’re all receiving. But these things are not free. Everything has to be paid for eventually,” he said. “So enjoy what you have and if the occasion arises, you have to work to repair what is broken.”

Dave Barth of Waltham, 87, a member of the Leatherneck Honor Society, held a flag during a moment of silence. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Tuesday, on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, about 70 people gathered in Boston to observe the 80th anniversary of the surprise attack that killed more than 2,400 service members, wounded 1,000 more, and thrust the US into global conflict.

Boston National Historic Park, USS Constitution, and the USS Constitution Museum hosted the event, which took place in front of the USS Cassin Young, a historical ship named in honor of Captain Cassin Young, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Pearl Harbor attack.

Several speakers, who came from host organizations, the mayor’s office, and the Massachusetts National Guard, offered remarks honoring current and former members of US armed forces.

Each speech emphasized the importance of educating future generations on the events of the Pearl Harbor attack.

“We must never forget,” said Boston Commissioner of Veterans Services Robert Santiago, who warned that the days to thank and hear the accounts of World War II veterans are dwindling, as fewer than 250,000 of the 16 million service members are alive in 2021, according to US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics.

“As generations pass, our commemorations become more and more important,” Santiago said. “It is incumbent upon all of us here today to ensure that future generations recognize and acknowledge the bravery and valor of all those killed.”

The sun beamed over Charlestown Naval Yard as people of all ages filled the space. An elderly man wearing a blue navy veteran baseball hat stood in the back with his wife. A mother held her young daughter’s hand and pushed a baby in a stroller. A woman with a service dog sat with her head bowed and eyes closed.

Dimitra Dimopoulou, 47, of Charlestown, said she frequently talks to her daughter about American privilege and the importance of honoring veterans. Dimopoulou said she spontaneously stopped by the ceremony after dropping her daughter at school down the street. She said she was moved and amazed by the speeches.

“It reminded me very much of how privileged I am to be here in the US,” said Dimopoulou, whose mother was born in Nazi-occupied Greece and would not have made it out alive if the United States had not intervened in the war, she said.

Dimopoulou said just as her mother educated her on American history, she talks to her daughter about the importance of honoring those who served.

“Hearing everyone speak so movingly about the sacrifices made and of the heroes made me extra thankful,” she said, sipping on a hot chocolate at the reception that followed the service. “I want [my daughter] to understand her heritage as an American.”

The event ended with a wreath-laying ceremony and a rendition of “God Bless America” sung by Bryan Bishop, chief of staff at the Mayor’s Office of Veterans’ Services. Attendants bowed their heads in a brief moment of silence honoring the lives lost 80 years ago.

Robert Sherman, 73, of Dorchester, also had a message for young Americans.

“Learn our history,” said the former Navy SEAL. “Be aware and be conscious.”