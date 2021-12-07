Coast Guard searching Narragansett Bay for woman who fell off Prudence Island ferry

The Coast Guard and Rhode Island first responders are searching Narragansett Bay Tuesday for a woman who was reported to have fallen overboard off the Prudence Island ferry late Monday officials said
Coast Guard cutter and helicopter are searching the water off Bristol, R.I., Tuesday as first responders resumed the search that started in difficult weather conditions. Ferry operator Prudence and Bay Islands Tour declined comment.
#Update @USCG crews from STA Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod, CG Cutter Coho and the #NarragansettBay Marine Task Force continue their search for the PIW in the vicinity of Narragansett Bay as of first light this morning. #SAR #RhodeIsland— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 7, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.