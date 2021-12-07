fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coast Guard searching Narragansett Bay for woman who fell off Prudence Island ferry

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 7, 2021, 1 hour ago

The Coast Guard and Rhode Island first responders are searching Narragansett Bay Tuesday for a woman who was reported to have fallen overboard off the Prudence Island ferry late Monday officials said

Coast Guard cutter and helicopter are searching the water off Bristol, R.I., Tuesday as first responders resumed the search that started in difficult weather conditions. Ferry operator Prudence and Bay Islands Tour declined comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video