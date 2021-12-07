Daughter recalls finding 81-year-old mother’s battered body in a Needham apartment, testifying at murder trial

Upon flipping the light switch on the wall, Doubenski discovered the body of 81-year-old Laura Shifrina, her mother, laying on the floor in a pool of blood with gashes to her neck.

“I opened the door, it was completely dark inside… and I called for my mom several times,” said Doubenski, testifying before a jury in Norfolk Superior Court. “Then I saw something on the floor.”

DEDHAM — From a witness stand encased in plexiglass, Anna Doubenski recounted Tuesday morning the moment she entered her mother’s unlocked, pitch black Needham apartment on a May night in 2017.

Her testimony marked the beginning of the long-awaited trial of Shifrina’s next-door neighbor, Tammie P. Galloway, who stands accused of murdering and robbing the elderly woman, a Russian immigrant and former engineer who spoke little English.

This was the second time Doubenski has recounted what she saw the night of May 31, 2017 to a jury with Galloway looking on. Trial proceedings began for this case in December 2019, but a mistrial was declared after Galloway’s defense attorney was struck by a motor vehicle and injured. The pandemic had pushed the trial back to this week, four and a half years after Shifrina’s slaying.

Laura Shifrina, Needham murder victim.

Galloway, 51, allegedly broke into the Linden Street apartment, slit Shifrina’s throat and stabbed her repeatedly, and made off with thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry, credit cards, a purse, and her treasured 2011 red Ford Fiesta, prosecutors said Tuesday.

“What she saw was inconceivable...” said Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor in his opening statement to the jury of nine men and seven women. “Her throat had been cut. There was blood on her head and her chest. A fingernail from her left hand was on her chest. By her head was her most current bank statement. On a couch nearby was an ATM statement.”

He said the prosecution has myriad evidence — including security camera footage and cell phone data — that places Galloway in Shifrina’s apartment on the night of May 28, 2017, when they believe she was murdered.

She is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and car theft and has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Galloway’s defense attorney, Elliot R. Levine, has sought to paint a different picture of her involvement in the crime. He has previously acknowledged in a sworn affidavit his client’s “extensive and long term use of drugs,” and told the court Tuesday that acquaintances of Galloway’s that are involved in drug dealing, including her then boyfriend Austin Jackson, often frequented her apartment.

He suggested those “scary people” could have committed the murder in search of money for drugs.

“One possible conclusion you will have is [Shifrina] came in, went to the bathroom and left her door unlocked, hears noise, comes out, and comes face to face with the killers who killed her,” said Levine in his opening statement.

Galloway is guilty, he said, of stealing a motor vehicle, but he suggested that she may have received the keys to the car from someone else. And after introducing multiple theories related to Shifrina’s murder, he turned briefly to Galloway before emphasizing to the jury that her guilt must be proven without any doubt.

“I think you will conclude after hearing all of the evidence that you have at least a reasonable doubt,” said Levine.

Dressed in a purple sweater, Galloway sat hunched over as prosecutors spent over an hour questioning a doctor from the medical examiner’s office, who described in crushing detail each of the 19 wounds that were found on Shifrina’s body.

Doubenski, who joined the audience after her testimony, stood to get a better view of the images of her mother’s body, which were projected on a screen. Her family, including her husband Mikhail and their two adult children, winced and looked away.

Shifrina was a Jewish refugee who immigrated to the United States from Russia in 2000 with her daughter and her family. They settled in Newton, but Shifrina moved to Needham in 2002. She became an American citizen in 2005, but did not speak fluent English. Doubenski said in her testimony that her mother had worked as a computer software engineer in Moscow for many years before immigrating.

Shifrina was an active member of the Massachusetts Club of Russian Speaking Scientists, where she was at one point the editor of the club’s publication, “Intellect.” It was her failure to attend one of the club’s weekly meetings that triggered Doubenski’s decision to go and check on her mother, Doubenski testified.

Doubenski had spoken with her mother on the night of May 27th, and the next morning Shifrina had gone to a friend’s funeral. On her way back, she stopped for groceries at the Sudbury Farms in Wellesley, prosecutors said.

She then returned to Needham, entering her apartment around 4 p.m. Galloway later told police she saw Shifrina return, making her one of the last people to see her alive, Connor said.

Shifrina’s cellphone was used on May 28 at 5:13 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. to call Galloway’s boyfriend, and the calls pinged off towers in the Blue Hills Reservation and in Dorchester, Connor said.

When Galloway was arrested at a Dorchester apartment two weeks after the murder, police found Shifrina’s blood-stained purse.

Shifrina had previously complained to her daughter about noise coming from Galloway’s apartment, she testified.

Galloway was living in the development due to a disability that officials have said they cannot disclose because of privacy restrictions.

Prosecutors will continue to call witnesses Wednesday.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.