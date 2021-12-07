Grant enables Arlington to buy two electric school buses

Arlington plans to purchase two electric school buses with the help of new federal funding.
The US Environmental Protection Agency awarded the town $326,579 through its State Diesel Reductions competitive grant program. Arlington will use the funds to replace two older diesel school buses with two 2022 model electric ones, and to purchase and install two charging stations for the buses.
Through a previous 2020 state grant, Arlington replaced another diesel school bus with an electric one. The purchases are helping to advance the town’s goal of electrifying its entire fleet of municipal vehicles by 2030.
“The district is thrilled to be able to improve the air quality and climate impact of our public-school buses by replacing two of them with new electric buses,” School Superintendent Elizabeth C. Homan said in a statement. “We are looking forward to beginning our transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future with the support of the EPA.”
Advertisement
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.