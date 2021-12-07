Grant enables Arlington to buy two electric school buses

Arlington plans to purchase two electric school buses with the help of new federal funding.

The US Environmental Protection Agency awarded the town $326,579 through its State Diesel Reductions competitive grant program. Arlington will use the funds to replace two older diesel school buses with two 2022 model electric ones, and to purchase and install two charging stations for the buses.

Through a previous 2020 state grant, Arlington replaced another diesel school bus with an electric one. The purchases are helping to advance the town’s goal of electrifying its entire fleet of municipal vehicles by 2030.