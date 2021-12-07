A home in ashes, a family begins anew

Starting over can mean a lot of different things. A new job or relationship. A return to school.

But no one ever wants it to look like this: “In March, our home burned down and we were left homeless with nothing but what was on our backs,” reads a letter to Globe Santa. “We lost everything.”

The letter is among some 17,000 requests for assistance that have filled Globe Santa’s mailbox in the last several months. A single mother from a city north of Boston wrote movingly about her family’s resilience.

“We are a strong family,” she wrote. “We are doing better now and have found a new place to call home.”

Advertisement

Her sons are 5 and 10, and the younger boy has autism, which has made the trauma of losing their home even tougher for him.

“Processing all this has been difficult, but he is such a bright ball of sunshine that nothing keeps him down for long,” his mother wrote. “He is a very bright, happy, loving child.”

The boy’s brother acts as teacher, protector, and confidant to his younger sibling, and his kindness makes her proud.

“My older son is also very loving and caring and is the best big brother,” she wrote.

The emotional toll of losing their home has been heavy. But the financial impact has been devastating.

The family is surviving, but just barely, and without a visit from Globe Santa she fears her sons will face a disappointing holiday after what has already been the hardest year of their life.

“Any help will be extremely appreciated,” she wrote. “And anything we receive will be a blessing.”

For 66 years, Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered toys, books, games, and other presents to children during the holiday season.

Advertisement

In total, the annual fund drive has helped more than three million children celebrate the holidays with gifts.

The number of children in need this year is as great as it’s ever been, particularly given the widespread effects of the pandemic.

Please consider helping make a child happy this holiday season by giving to Globe Santa by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.



