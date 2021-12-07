Hull Lifesaving Museum to join in annual Christmas bird count

Staffers at the Hull Lifesaving Museum will take part in the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count by leading groups of birdwatchers around town and recording the species that are spotted.

The search will start at 7 a.m. on Dec. 18, and last till after sunset, but participants can come and go as they please, said museum Executive Director Mike McGurl. He said the museum would be open for restroom breaks and for people to warm up, and participants can receive text updates on where to meet up with the group.

The Audubon Society has been holding a Christmas Bird census since 1900, when ornithologist Frank M. Chapman started the tradition in reaction to the traditional Christmas bird hunts of the day. The annual count has grown from 27 original counters to tens of thousands taking part from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5.