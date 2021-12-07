Man arrested on attempted murder charge for allegedly firing shots in Encore Boston Harbor casino parking garage last week

It wasn’t known if Gonzalez had hired a lawyer.

In a statement, State Police identified the man as Steven Gonzalez, who was arrested at a Salem apartment on charges stemming from the gunfire that erupted shortly before midnight in Dec. 1 in the garage.

State Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly opening fire inside the Encore Boston Harbor parking garage in Everett last week, the agency said.

The statement said troopers from the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit and Everett police responded to the garage for the shots fired call and located ballistics evidence at the scene.

“The subsequent investigation identified the shooter as GONZALEZ and determined that he fired multiple rounds at a group of men following an altercation,” the statement said.

Investigators also learned Gonzalez fled on foot after allegedly firing the shots and was later picked up by a motorist, who wasn’t identified in the statement.

Officials didn’t locate any victims at the scene, the statement said, leading them to believe no one was hit by the shots.

Gonzalez, State Police said, now faces charges in Malden District Court of armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The casino had released an earlier statement on the matter last week.

“We can confirm that there was an incident involving a firearm in the parking garage at Encore Boston Harbor last night at approximately 11 p.m.,” said Encore spokesperson Rosie Abrams in an e-mail Thursday. “There were no injuries. We have no further comment pending investigation.”

