Medford officials apologize for menorah display at City Hall that offended Jewish community

But many people took to social media to note that the display in question included a photo of a menorah with Christian references.

The display had appeared as part of the city’s Holiday Extravaganza, which celebrates a variety of faith traditions, officials said.

Officials in Medford has apologized for a menorah display at City Hall that members of the local Jewish community decried as anti-Semitic.

“This image was displayed in a frame in front of the Chanukah menorah at Medford City Hall’s holiday celebration last night,” local resident Michael Bernstein posted last week in the Mobilize Medford Facebook group, above the image of a menorah with captions asserting some candles represent the “cross,” “resurrection,” and “atonement for Israel.”

Advertisement

Bernstein wrote that “putting this image with the menorah is deeply offensive. Does anyone who understands this have the mayor’s ear?”

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn on Friday posted a statement to Twitter apologizing for the display. The statement was also posted to the city’s official Facebook page.

“We are writing to publicly apologize for the harm done to our Jewish neighbors and the community at large through an offensive image used in error at this week’s Holiday Extravaganza,” the statement said. “With the intention of including several of the faith traditions that celebrate during this season, we used an image in the public display that both misrepresented the Jewish Hanukkah menorah and that we learned is attributed with Christian symbolism.”

The statement from city officials said they “sincerely regret the harm” and will learn from their error.

“Going forward we will consult faith and community leaders, include their experience and expertise in our event planning processes, and ensure that every public-facing item is represented appropriately and accurately,” the statement said.

Temple Shalom of Medford said in a statement posted to Facebook Sunday that the city has historically been “incredibly supportive” of the Jewish community.

Advertisement

“We were incredibly disappointed to see an antisemitic display at a city celebration, though heartened to learn it was not intentional,” the statement said. “We are grateful to those residents who brought it to our attention and to all who have raised their voices in support. We look forward to the city delivering on its promises of inclusion and engagement of the Jewish community.”

A request for comment was sent Tuesday morning to Lungo-Koehn’s office.

Medford City Councilor-Elect Kit Collins was among the many community members who had taken to social media last week to criticize the city for the display.

“To all those who spoke up about the erroneous and offensive depiction of a menorah displayed at last night’s holiday festival at City Hall, I see you & I thank you,” Collins tweeted. “As a Jew, I understand how frustrating and painful it can be to have one’s faith be so egregiously misrepresented.”

Collins said she’s grateful “that the Administration responded swiftly to remove the offensive picture. I’m sorry this happened, but I hope and expect that it will spur us to do better going forward at properly respecting, representing, and celebrating the many cultures that exist in Medford.”

She concluded her Twitter thread with a call to action.

“We can do better, and we must,” Collins tweeted.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.