Melrose invites residents to help out their neighbors

Melrose residents have several ways to assist local people in need this holiday season.
Officials are reminding residents that donations are now being accepted for the city’s Emergency Fund, which provides one-time help to Melrose residents experiencing urgent financial difficulties such as inability to meet food, fuel, utilities, or other basic needs.
Contributions are particularly welcome during the holiday season. For information about donating, call the mayor’s office at 781-979-4440.
The Council on Aging, meanwhile, is seeking adult and high school volunteers for its annual Snow Angels program. “Snow Angels” are matched during the winter with elderly residents to assist them with shoveling when it snows. To volunteer, call Rachael Cordella at the Council on Aging at 781-665-4304.
In a new initiative this year, Mayor Paul Brodeur is inviting residents to donate diapers or wipes through Dec. 17 to benefit community programs at MelroseWakefield Healthcare. The donated items can be dropped off at his office or the public library.
