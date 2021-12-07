New Bedford ‘Latin Kings’ member gets 3 years in prison for racketeering

A former member of the New Bedford chapter of the “Latin Kings” gang was sentenced to three years in prison for racketeering activity on Tuesday, acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said.

Michael Marrero, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity on March 30, prosecutors said. As the “Enforcer for the State of Massachusetts,” he was privy to meetings where the gang’s business and operations were discussed, they said.

“The gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf,” Mendell’s office said.