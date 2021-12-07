New Bedford ‘Latin Kings’ member gets 3 years in prison for racketeering

A former member of the New Bedford chapter of the “Latin Kings” gang was sentenced to three years in prison for racketeering activity on Tuesday, acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said.
Michael Marrero, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity on March 30, prosecutors said. As the “Enforcer for the State of Massachusetts,” he was privy to meetings where the gang’s business and operations were discussed, they said.
“The gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf,” Mendell’s office said.
In August 2019, Marrero was captured in a recording of the basement of a gang-controlled trap house in New Bedford preparing 62 grams of cocaine base to be distributed, prosecutors said.
Marrero is the 40th member of the gang to be sentenced after a grand jury handed down 62 indictments against members in December 2019. He faces three years of supervised release following his prison time, prosecutors said.
