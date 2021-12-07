Company that allegedly spilled acid into North River reaches settlement with state

The acid “dissolved nearly everything in its path,” damaging more than 14 acres of protected wetland resource areas,” the Attorney General’s office said. More than 12 acres of habitats designated for the Longnose Sucker fish and the Ocellated Darner dragonfly — two state-listed rare species — were also damaged, officials said.

On Sept. 1, 2019, a tank at Barnhardt Manufacturing Company’s facility in Colrain, a small town in the Berkshires, sprayed between approximately 53 and 60 gallons of acid onto the ground, officials said. Dozens of gallons of acid flowed into a nearby brook and down a three-mile stretch of the North River.

A North Carolina-based cotton bleaching company has agreed to pay nearly $1.5 million to settle allegations that it spilled dozens of gallons of concentrated sulfuric acid into the North River killing more than 270,000 fish, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Tuesday.

The company knew the tank had a leak and declined to fix it, Healey’s office alleged. The company also allegedly exceeded wastewater discharge limits on “numerous occasions” and improperly operated and maintained its facility for treating wastewater, as well as allegedly mismanaging hazardous waste oil, officials said.

“The sulfuric acid spill caused by this company was devastating for the Colrain community and left long-lasting damage to the North River,” Healey said in a statement. “Today’s settlements will hold Barnhardt accountable for harming this rich ecosystem and will provide significant funding to restore nearby natural resources and fisheries.”

The settlement requires the company to “comply with state regulations to protect water quality and natural resources at and around its facility and undertake additional training, planning, and operations to prevent future releases,” Healey’s office said. The company will pay up to $500,000 in penalties.

Barnhardt will also pay more than $360,000 to fund environmental restoration projects in the Colrain area to compensate for the damage. The company also reached a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency that requires it to pay about $305,000 and ensure that any chemical hazards at the Coltrain plant are identified and addressed, officials said.

