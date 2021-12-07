fb-pixel Skip to main content
Salem

Salem offers ‘sneak peak’ of new outdoor center

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated December 7, 2021, 1 hour ago

Salem is offering residents a chance to see the newly completed Forest River Park Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center at a “community sneak peek event” on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The event, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature brief remarks from project team members, an opportunity to tour the facility, and light refreshments.

The $13.5 million project involved creating two new public pools to replace an existing pool that was closed in 2018 due to its deteriorated condition. The newly revamped site also features a renovated bathhouse with a community room, public art installations, a splash pad, new accessible walking trails, and a restored and more resilient ocean cove area. The new pools will open for public use next spring.

Advertisement

The project is part of the Signature Parks Initiative, an effort to upgrade and preserve Salem’s six busiest and popular parks and open spaces as an enduring legacy for the city’s 400th anniversary celebration in 2026.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video