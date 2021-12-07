Salem offers ‘sneak peak’ of new outdoor center

Salem is offering residents a chance to see the newly completed Forest River Park Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center at a “community sneak peek event” on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The event, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature brief remarks from project team members, an opportunity to tour the facility, and light refreshments.
The $13.5 million project involved creating two new public pools to replace an existing pool that was closed in 2018 due to its deteriorated condition. The newly revamped site also features a renovated bathhouse with a community room, public art installations, a splash pad, new accessible walking trails, and a restored and more resilient ocean cove area. The new pools will open for public use next spring.
The project is part of the Signature Parks Initiative, an effort to upgrade and preserve Salem’s six busiest and popular parks and open spaces as an enduring legacy for the city’s 400th anniversary celebration in 2026.
