Salem offers ‘sneak peak’ of new outdoor center

Salem is offering residents a chance to see the newly completed Forest River Park Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center at a “community sneak peek event” on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The event, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature brief remarks from project team members, an opportunity to tour the facility, and light refreshments.

The $13.5 million project involved creating two new public pools to replace an existing pool that was closed in 2018 due to its deteriorated condition. The newly revamped site also features a renovated bathhouse with a community room, public art installations, a splash pad, new accessible walking trails, and a restored and more resilient ocean cove area. The new pools will open for public use next spring.