Search continues for woman in water in Narragansett Bay

A search is ongoing for a woman who fell into Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island Monday evening, the Coast Guard said.
The call for the woman in the water came at about 5:53 p.m., said Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel.
Coast Guard Station Castle Hill, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force are involved in the search, the Coast Guard tweeted.
The woman was wearing a yellow jacket, Noel said. It was not immediately clear how she ended up in the water.
Coast Guard Cutter Coho will search throughout the night, with Air Station Cape Cod and Station Castle Hill returning Tuesday morning.
No further information was immediately available.
