Senate confirms Zachary Cunha as US Attorney for Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — The US Senate on Monday confirmed Zachary A. Cunha as the US Attorney for Rhode Island.

Aaron L. Weisman, who had been appointed US Attorney by former President Donald J. Trump, resigned in February, and the position has been filled by Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus.

Cunha was among a group of five US Attorney nominees that the Senate approved by unanimous consent after they had been held up by Republican objections. It’s unclear what the objections were, but they may have been were related to a dispute over another nominee.

A federal prosecutor since 2005, Cunha joined the US Attorney’s Office for Rhode Island in 2014 and was promoted to chief of the civil division in February 2018. He previously served as the affirmative civil enforcement coordinator in the office, representing governmental interests, combating fraud, and recovering funds under the Federal False Claims Act.

In 2010, Cunha received the Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service, the highest honor conferred by the Department of Justice, for his work as part of the prosecution team that achieved a $2.3 billion dollar civil and criminal resolution of charges against Pfizer for illegal marketing conduct. At the time, that case represented the largest civil recovery and fine ever collected by the Department of Justice in a health care fraud case.

“He has a record of holding the powerful accountable and recognizing the power and responsibility of the US Attorney’s office,” Reed and Whitehouse said in May. “We are confident Mr. Cunha will be an exceptional US Attorney who will faithfully enforce the law and serve and protect the people of Rhode Island.”

Cunha earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 1998, and a law degree from the George Washington University Law School in 2001.

