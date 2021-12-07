Skeletal remains found near Wakefield Memorial High School

The remains were found by a survey crew working in the area of the high school on Farm Street at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory said in a statement. The remains were located in a wooded wetlands area between the high school tennis courts and Rivers Lane.

Police said the remains may be human, but there is no threat or danger to the school. There was visible police activity in the area during school dismissal, the statement said.

The investigation is being conducted by Wakefield police, State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County district attorney’s office, and the state medical examiner’s office, the statement said.

