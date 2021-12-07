A Somali-American woman is now mayor of South Portland, Maine, a first for the country

She is also the first Somali-American to hold such a role in the country, according to New American Leaders, a group that trains and supports immigrants, refugees, and other diverse candidates for government positions.

Deqa Dhalac, the first Black person and first Muslim elected to City Council in South Portland, Maine, in 2018, has now become mayor.

Dhalac, 53, was elevated to the mayor position by the six other city councilors on Monday, followed by an inauguration ceremony attended by members of the local Somali and immigrant communities, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The ceremony included an opening prayer led by Abdullahi Ahmed, principal of Deering High School in Portland and a leader within Maine’s Somali community, the Press Herald reported.

Advertisement

Dhalac’s election marks several milestones in a city that is about 90 percent white in a state that is the whitest in the country, according to US Census data.

Dhalac will continue her regular duties as a councilor, with the added responsibilities of running council meetings and leading any citywide initiatives. She will receive the same $3,000 stipend as all other councilors.

Dhalac, who works as a family engagement and cultural responsiveness specialist for Maine’s Department of Education, has a long history of work in community building, family engagement, and immigrant advocacy.

She is board president of the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition, a board member of the Maine Women’s Fund, and formerly a program manager for the Center for Grieving Children, to name a few among a lengthy list of volunteer and community advocacy roles she has held.

After her family left Somalia, Dhalac traveled to Italy, England, and Canada, before settling in Atlanta in 1992, where she joined other Somali immigrants to begin organizing around voting rights, according to a profile of her in Robert Shetterly’s Americans Who Tell the Truth project. She later moved to Maine and continued her advocacy work on multiple fronts.

Advertisement

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.