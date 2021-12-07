Two Silicon Valley parents plead guilty to mail and wire fraud in college admissions scandal

Two Silicon Valley parents pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail and wire fraud charges in Boston federal court for their role in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors said.

Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 61, both from Palo Alto, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, along with honest services mail and wire fraud, acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement.

They are the 36th and 37th parents in the college admissions case to plead guilty or be convicted by a jury, prosecutors said. The Colburns said they paid William “Rick” Singer $25,000 to bribe an SAT test administrator, Igor Dvorskiy, to allow test proctor Mark Riddell to correct their son’s test answers and receive an inflated score.