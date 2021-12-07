Two Silicon Valley parents plead guilty to mail and wire fraud in college admissions scandal

Two Silicon Valley parents pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail and wire fraud charges in Boston federal court for their role in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors said.
Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 61, both from Palo Alto, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, along with honest services mail and wire fraud, acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement.
They are the 36th and 37th parents in the college admissions case to plead guilty or be convicted by a jury, prosecutors said. The Colburns said they paid William “Rick” Singer $25,000 to bribe an SAT test administrator, Igor Dvorskiy, to allow test proctor Mark Riddell to correct their son’s test answers and receive an inflated score.
Singer, Dvorskiy, and Riddell have pleaded guilty for their roles in the case.
Under the terms of their plea agreement, the Colburns agreed to serve eight weeks in prison and one year of supervised release. They would perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $12,500 fine, officials said.
Their sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 14.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.