Weather maps: Measurable snowfall is expected on Wednesday

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated December 7, 2021, 11 minutes ago
Lexington, MA., 04162021, Spring daffodils droop under the wet snow in Lexington as passersby are bundled up against the cold and snow. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
It won’t be much, but snow is in the forecast for Boston as a coastal storm travels across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of Massachusetts is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow, while the southeastern part of the state, including the Cape and Islands, are expected to receive less than an inch.

Wednesday will bring the first snowfall for many this season. A widespread 1-2 inches of snow is forecast, with lower amounts along the coast.
The timing of the storm is still uncertain, but snow could begin falling Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters are encouraging drivers to exercise caution during their evening commute as the majority of the snow will fall early Wednesday evening.

Drier weather will return Thursday with warmer conditions expected as we go into the weekend.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

Boston Globe video