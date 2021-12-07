Weather maps: Measurable snowfall is expected on Wednesday

It won’t be much, but snow is in the forecast for Boston as a coastal storm travels across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service.
Much of Massachusetts is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow, while the southeastern part of the state, including the Cape and Islands, are expected to receive less than an inch.
The timing of the storm is still uncertain, but snow could begin falling Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters are encouraging drivers to exercise caution during their evening commute as the majority of the snow will fall early Wednesday evening.
Drier weather will return Thursday with warmer conditions expected as we go into the weekend.
Advertisement
[Long Range Outlook] While some of our area will see minor snow accumulations late Wed afternoon and evening; the overall pattern going forward will not be wintry. There is high confidence in above to at times well above normal temperatures dominating through December 20th. pic.twitter.com/4SA4kcuuSz— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 7, 2021
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.