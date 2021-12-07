Hawaii governor declares state of emergency as heavy rains bring ‘danger of a disaster occurrence’

Hawaii is threatened by heavy rains that are likely to last at least two more days and damage life, infrastructure and property throughout the state, Democratic Gov. David Ige said as he declared a state of emergency on Monday.

"Hawaii is in danger of a disaster occurrence of heavy rains, flooding, high winds, and high surf which are forecast to continue through December 8, 2021," the governor's emergency declaration reads, "with anticipated localized flooding, lingering saturated ground conditions, and periods of heavy rains and flooding which are expected to cause extensive damage."

The governor's declaration, which is set to remain in effect through Friday, will allow authorities to allocate funding, temporarily suspend laws that could interfere with emergency management efforts, and take action to save lives, including by ordering mandatory evacuations and shutting off power lines.