Mass. reports 11,321 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases, raising total to 1.8 percent of fully vaccinated people

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported 11,321 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, bringing the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 88,968 cases, or 1.8 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

The Department of Public Health also reported 61 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 647 deaths among those fully vaccinated. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

The deaths accounted for 0.01 percent of the 4,905,450 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday.