Mass. reports 11,321 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases, raising total to 1.8 percent of fully vaccinated people

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated December 7, 2021, 46 minutes ago
A nurse prepared a vaccine dose during a vaccination clinic at the Museum of Science in Boston.
A nurse prepared a vaccine dose during a vaccination clinic at the Museum of Science in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported 11,321 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, bringing the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 88,968 cases, or 1.8 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

The Department of Public Health also reported 61 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 647 deaths among those fully vaccinated. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

The deaths accounted for 0.01 percent of the 4,905,450 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday.

The department also reported 273 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 2,716 hospitalizations. That represents 0.05 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

Last week, the state reported 6,610 new cases, 34 more deaths, and 158 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.

State officials and public health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccination greatly reduces hospitalization, severe illness, and death as a result of COVID-19. They have encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to shore up protection from the virus amid data that show immunity from the vaccines wanes over time.

As of Tuesday, 4,938,005 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated, according to the department.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

