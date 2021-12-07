Courts reveal truths, rogues, rascals

It was all a government hoax designed to further the confiscation of firearms from law-abiding Americans, Jones declared, and the grieving parents were merely actors. That triggered Jones’s followers to harass and threaten those parents, some of whom moved repeatedly to escape that persecution.

It’s hard to think of more repugnant falsehoods than those that right-wing rabble-rouser and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones peddled to his audience in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Conn.

We’re used to the occasional failings and disappointments of our judicial system, from incompetent defense attorneys to overzealous prosecutors to juries who sometimes seem more influenced by atmospherics than facts. Yet despite their periodic problems, the courts have proved an important vessel for corrective truths in recent months.

It’s also difficult to imagine any attorney with a modicum of self-respect filing evidence-free lawsuits or repeating unexamined or debunked allegations in an attempt to backstop the ludicrous claim that Donald Trump actually won an Electoral College victory in the 2020 election, only to have it stolen from him through mysterious human or voting-machine skullduggery.

But Sydney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood, and other Trump-supporting attorneys did exactly that.

It was journalistically worrisome to watch pro-Trump media outlets treat those farcical claims as though they were somehow serious and legitimate. Yet too many did.

Now, judges’ decisions or discovery disclosures are offering clarifying truths and revealing propagandistic political pettifoggers for what they are — and in some cases, imposing consequences.

Jones has been found liable by default in defamation cases in both Connecticut and Texas because he failed to meet the discovery demands of the legal process.

The 60-to-1 loss-won ratio compiled by Trump’s legal team speaks for itself about their farfetched allegations. Now, however, judges are adding what should be headline-seizing assessments. Like this, from federal District Court Judge Linda Parker, who oversaw the lawsuit Powell, Wood, and seven other Trump-supporting officials brought to overturn the voting results in Michigan. And who has ordered them to pay $175,000 in Detroit and Michigan legal expenses:

“This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process. . . . This case was never about fraud. It was about undermining the people’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so,” Parker wrote.

In Colorado, District Court Judge N. Reid Neureiter, in ordering two pro-Trump lawyers to pay $187,000 to cover the legal costs of those they had sued, had this to say of their effort: “Rather than a legitimate use of the legal system to seek redress for redressable grievances, this lawsuit has been used to manipulate gullible members of the public and foment public unrest.”

Meanwhile, various conservative networks and publications have acknowledged, either by statement or corrective reporting, that the stolen-election claims they repeated or echoed were nugatory nonsense. In one instance, that involved various Fox hosts running a fact-checking segment that essentially debunked the claims made on their own shows. Those outlets haven’t always admitted why those actions were taken, but they were obviously spurred by actual or threatened defamation lawsuits by voting-machine companies Dominion Voting System and Smartmatic.

A defamation lawsuit filed against Giuliani and Powell by former Dominion Voting Systems security director Eric Coomer led to a deposition in which Giuliani admitted he hadn’t bothered to do even a cursory fact-check of some of the fraud allegations he made.

“It’s not my job, in a fast-moving case, to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that was given to me,” Giuliani maintained. “Otherwise, you’re never going to write a story.”

That telltale quote certainly gives away Giuliani’s game.

It’s hardly the only damning statement offered as a defense. Powell’s attorney argues that her allegations shouldn’t have been taken seriously by reasonable people.

Jones has attributed his execrable claims to “a form of psychosis” that possessed him — for which he, naturally enough, blames others. Let’s hope the damages he is ordered to pay are as substantial as the pain and danger he caused.

No one should labor under the illusions that these truths will change minds deluded by Jones or Giuliani or Powell or pro-Trump media. Diehard Trump supporters are deeply resistant to the truth about Trump’s election-fraud lies — even as they hope the prosecutorial process will thoroughly discredit the FBI’s 2016 decision to investigate Trump’s campaign. So far, that’s a wait-and-see affair.

But back to the court correctives: They won’t, by themselves, change committed or cultist opinion. But they are there, on the record, ready to be pressed into play in the battle for truth — a battle that, sadly, now seems destined to roll forward into the 2024 election.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.