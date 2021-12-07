Cry for transparency of prison system has not lost its urgency

The editorial “Mass. needs a better way to hold prison guards accountable” (Dec. 1) underscores the urgent need to establish an independent body to oversee the state prison system. In 2003, I was appointed by Governor Mitt Romney to chair the Governor’s Commission on Correction Reform, which issued comprehensive recommendations less than a year later to overhaul our prison system. At that time, one of our major recommendations was the establishment of an independent inspector general for corrections to investigate complaints and incidents, including employee misconduct. As the Globe points out, this remains critically needed today.
While various models exist, the key is to create a neutral, external entity with the ability to investigate complaints and incidents, including allegations of abuse and misconduct by staff. An independent inspector general would provide desperately needed transparency and accountability to an opaque system.
As criminal justice reforms take hold across the country, we can’t ignore what is happening behind prison walls. The fact is that the vast majority of people are coming back to our communities after being incarcerated. Ensuring the safe and humane treatment of inmates and staff matters — on a human level and for the sake of our long-term public safety.
Scott Harshbarger
East Orleans
The writer served as Massachusetts attorney general from 1991 to 1999.