Bid for tax on wealthy in Mass. could be seen in new light

Many reports, some financed by business, conclude that the region’s infrastructure of universities, hospitals, and finance drives its innovation economy far more than tax rates do. Quality public schools and public transportation make the region attractive.

Matt Stout’s article on the proposed millionaires surtax overlooks several issues ( “A shift on higher taxes for wealthy: Prospects for ‘millionaires’ surcharge could change as state’s finances improve,” Page A1, Nov. 26).

Starving of the T is a good example of why we need ‘millionaires’ tax

In the past decades, state policy makers have rarely spent budget surpluses to address the MBTA’s financial problems. Why would they start now? A stunning example is Paul Cellucci’s income tax rollback in 2000 enacted after the state, enjoying a $1 billion surplus, transferred $1.7 billion of its Big Dig-related mitigation debt to the T. The Commonwealth has relied on debt to fund MBTA operations. It has also obscured MBTA revenue needs by neglecting maintenance, allowing parts of the system to deteriorate.

The MBTA should become more efficient. But efficiency is not enough. Gas tax revenues are unlikely to generate sufficient revenues to maintain and operate the MBTA’s extensive, aging infrastructure over time. Voters rejected gas tax indexing in 2014. The sales tax was raised in 2009. Taxing high incomes in a high-income state would be a more productive and fairer strategy to protect crucial public policies in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Cynthia Horan

Madison, Conn.

The writer was a lecturer in political science at Yale, where she taught urban politics and has researched Boston politics and the MBTA.





If only lawmakers had done their job, we’d have a clearer picture on proposed surcharge

Reading Matt Stout’s article “A shift on higher taxes for wealthy” leads me back to recent articles about the Legislature’s failure (until late last week) to figure out how to distribute the billions of dollars in federal stimulus funds that it already has in hand. Typical of the Legislature, it’s a matter of “no rush, no big deal, we’ll get to it.”

Advertisement

But if our state lawmakers had been more expeditious, wouldn’t the picture be clearer on what is still needed to do with the other federal funds that are coming? And wouldn’t that, in turn, help us answer the question of the value or necessity of a tax on incomes over $1 million?

Leave it to the Massachusetts Legislature. They’ll figure it out as they always don’t. Just like the state budget.

David McMenamin

Revere





The solution is a targeted graduated tax

I read the report that our currently healthy state financial situation presents an argument against the need for the 4 percent surtax on personal income above $1 million, and it reminded me of an argument I have advanced in the past, with no success: Scrap the idea of the 4 percent surtax on the very wealthy residents of our state. Let’s adopt a graduated income tax. Lower the rate to, say, 4 percent on incomes up to a certain amount, keep the 5 percent rate on middle-income folks, and levy a tax of, say, 6 percent on income over some amount.

Break points could be set at a level that would generate about as much revenue as we now get from our flat 5 percent rate, while giving a little help to people who need it, and our income tax law would not give our high-earning residents an incentive to leave the state.

Eli Bortman

Peabody