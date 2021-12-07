US lag in rapid COVID testing is business as usual

Re “How to fight COVID, again and again: rapid tests” by Kara Miller (The Big Idea, Business, Dec. 3): The situation in the United States involving the rapid test for COVID-19 is another indicator of what passes for American values. While countries such as Germany see fit to minimize the cost of the rapid tests, and in many instances provide them free of charge, we hold to our guns, providing additional profits for Big Pharma and its investors while seeing to it that those people who may be most susceptible to infection and can least afford to lose work time have no affordable access to rapid tests. Why does this not seem like a democracy of, by, and for the people?

Allan C. Greenberg