Bruins are bracing for a tough three-game trip through Canada

“It’s going to be a tough road trip,” said Brad Marchand . “We know that. We’re excited about it. Looking forward to getting back out there. We want to play, and those are good teams that are going to have good runs this year, so it’s going to be a good measuring stick for us.”

In the Flames and Oilers, they will be staring down two of the top three teams in the Western Conference, and they know it’s a chance to show they belong.

The Bruins will head out on their three-game trip through Western Canada with something to prove.

The Bruins are 1-7 against the teams in the top 10 in the standings. At 15-5-5, Calgary leads the Pacific Division, and Edmonton is right behind at 16-7-0. Edmonton ran away with a 5-3 victory over the Bruins last month, scoring three goals in the third period. Calgary shut them out, 4-0, 10 days later.

The Flames’ top line outplayed Bruins stars Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak, but Marchand didn’t come away believing Calgary’s line proved it was better.

Advertisement

“I don’t think they were a better line,” Marchand said. “They got a couple rebound plays that happened to go their way and we have those nights sometimes.

“But we know they’re a good team. They have good players that are going to make plays. We have good players that are going to make plays. Some nights we capitalize, some nights we don’t.”

The Bruins open the trip Wednesday in Vancouver, and even though the Canucks are in the middle of a shakeup after firing coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning in response to a 9-15-2 start, Bruins acting coach Joe Sacco didn’t take anything away from them.

“All three games, I think it’s just it’s good, stiff competition,” Sacco said. “It’ll be a good challenge for our guys, three games in four days on the road.

Advertisement

“It’ll be a good trip for us, a good challenge for us, three very good hockey teams.”

Marchand makes his return Wednesday after serving a three-game suspension for slew-footing. While he was out, the Bruins tinkered with the top line, playing Taylor Hall with Bergeron. Erik Haula, Charlie Coyle, and Craig Smith worked together on the second line.

“We’ll make the necessary adjustments that we need to during the course of games like we always do,” Sacco said. “If we feel that one line is unbalanced or they’re not giving us what they need, then maybe a certain player needs to fill that spot and that other player needs to go to a different spot.

“So there’s always adjustments being made during the course of the game. Does that help knowing Taylor played there? Sure it helps. But I would expect the top line — Bergy, Marsh, and Pasta — will be pretty good tomorrow, especially with Marshy being out three games, I think he’s he’s ready to go.”

Nose out of joint

With a splint over his nose, Bergeron tried to count how many times he has broken it over his career.

“A good six?” he said. “Six, seven times? It’s been going on for a while.”

The latest occurrence was last week against Nashville when he took a hit from Filip Forsberg. Bergeron played with the broken nose against Tampa Bay Saturday, mostly because there wasn’t enough time to get it reset between games. He missed practice Monday to get it taken care of.

Advertisement

“It’s mostly just for breathing purposes,” he said. “I think the modeling career is over by now anyways.”

Bergeron will have to wear a fishbowl helmet for extra protection.

“I tried to work my way out of it, but I just couldn’t sell it good enough to the doctors,” he said. “I’ve got to wear that probably for a few weeks, so I’ve got to get used to it, I guess.”

Nosek won’t travel

After missing Monday’s practice with non-COVID illnesses, Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk will travel with the team. Tomas Nosek, however, will stay in Boston. Sacco said Nosek’s situation is being taken day by day. “Our medical staff is doing the best they can, obviously, navigating through all of that,” Sacco said. “Everyone that’s traveling with us at this point, we feel that they’ve gone through the proper protocol. Again, they’re non-COVID-related, so it’s just a matter of making sure that medical staff feels comfortable with them flying.” … Because Canada does not allow travelers to enter the country if they’ve tested positive in the past 14 days, coach Bruce Cassidy will not make the trip … Sacco said there is a plan for how the goalies’ workloads will be divvied up over the road trip, but he wasn’t ready to announce it Tuesday … Jakub Zboril is getting a second evaluation on his lower-body injury and will miss at least two more weeks, Sacco said.

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.