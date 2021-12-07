Celtics guard Aaron Nesmith searching for a confidence boost

“It definitely felt good to see them go through in a row like that, especially in important minutes instead of just being out there at the end of the game,” Nesmith said. “So, definitely a confidence booster going into future games and hopefully I can continue to string them together.”

LOS ANGELES — Second-year guard Aaron Nesmith is still trying to find a role and a rhythm for the Celtics this season. He entered this road trip with just eight made 3-pointers all season, but might have earned some extra playing time when he went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc in Boston’s win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Celtics outscored Portland by 28 points with Nesmith on the floor.

The Celtics' Aaron Nesmith was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc in Boston’s win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday, a big improvement for a player who came to this road trip with just eight made 3-pointers all season.

Boston coach Ime Udoka had a journeyman career as a player and was quite familiar with inconsistent opportunities. This season he has had several conversations with Nesmith and Payton Pritchard about the importance of staying ready for anything.

“He understands the role that some of the guys are in, and he understands how challenging it can be at times,” Nesmith said. “So, yeah, he does a good job of encouraging, of making sure that everybody’s ready for when their name is called.”

Nesmith says that his focus and level of preparation have not wavered.

“Just taking care of my body, making sure I’m getting my rest, making sure I’m getting my sleep, making sure I eat right and do the things people don’t really see,” he said. “And making sure I do that every day.”

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on Tuesday missed Boston’s game against the Lakers due to soreness related to his recent hamstring strain, his third in a row.

“As I mentioned the other day, getting him back to 100 percent is the goal, not 90,” Udoka said. “So, he had a good workout today, ramped it up even more. We’ll be as cautious as we need to get him to that point, whether it’s the next game or the rest of this road trip. We’ll figure that out as we go and if he has to miss some games, so be it.”

Brown missed eight games after straining his hamstring in the Nov. 4 win against Miami. He was held under 30 minutes in his first four games back and then played 33 in the Dec. 1 win over the 76ers, but has not appeared since then.

Jabari Parker sat out against the Lakers due to a non-COVID illness, and Bruno Fernando was sidelined because of back spasms.

Celtics center Robert Williams’s playing time is gradually ramping back up after he was sidelined due to knee pain and a non-COVID illness. But he’ll need to ensure that he does not end up back on the bench due to foul trouble.

Williams committed five fouls in just 21 minutes in the win over Portland. He said that he reverted to some bad habits in that matchup and was “sped up” by Portland’s offense. He wants to do a better job of gauging how a game will be called in the opening minutes, too.

“I don’t feel like [staying out of foul trouble] is that tough because I feel like I’ve grown a decent amount from those habits,” Williams said. “It’s just everybody gets caught up sometimes. Everybody in the league, we never think we’re actually fouling people. But that’s just me. Just got to be smart.”

