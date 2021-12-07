Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira named Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year

As a dynamic passing and running threat, Ayden Pereira directed the Central Catholic football team to an 11-2 record, the Merrimack Valley Conference title, and an appearance in the Division 1 Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, the senior quarterback from Auburn, N.H., was named the Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year after a season in which he passed for 2,823 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushed for 790 yards and 14 more scores.

“Ayden is a great player who has really evolved into a complete quarterback,” Methuen coach Tom Ryan said. of Pereira. “He is a dual threat as a runner and thrower. He makes every throw a high school quarterback needs to make.”

Pereira started his senior campaign with one of the more memorable performances in recent history, passing for 448 yards, 162 more on the ground, and 10 total touchdowns in a 67-52 win over Springfield Central on Sept. 10. He compiled five first-half touchdowns in a 56-0 win over rival Andover, finished 13-of-14 passing for 217 yards and five total touchdowns in a 40-19 win over Haverhill, and helped the Raiders punch their ticket to the Super Bowl with four touchdowns in a 35-12 win over St. John’s Prep in the state semifinals.

A three-year starter, Pereira finished his career with 5,511 passing yards, 68 total touchdowns, and a 27-4 record.

Pereira committed to the University of Maine in November, choosing the Black Bears over Colorado State, Marshall, and Central Connecticut State.

He is the first Central Catholic football player to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award.

“Blessed! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and family! Without y’all this wouldn’t be possible,” Pereira tweeted Tuesday.