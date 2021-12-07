Marlon Humphrey the latest big loss to befall reeling Baltimore

Baltimore (8-4) is only two games ahead of last-place Cleveland and faces a tough schedule down the stretch. The Ravens have won plenty of close games this year, so they shouldn’t feel too aggrieved after this one went the other way, but with the standings so tight and injuries still looming large, Sunday’s defeat sets Baltimore up for a potentially stressful finish to the regular season.

Harbaugh announced Monday cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. That news came following the team’s 20-19 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday that left the Ravens just a game ahead of Cincinnati atop the division.

The Baltimore Ravens came within inches of creating some much-needed breathing room in the AFC North. Instead, they fell short in an agonizing loss to a division rival, and now coach John Harbaugh’s team has yet another major injury concern.

Advertisement

“As Al Pacino said it ... an inch here or an inch there, or a second too early, a second too late, it is exactly right,” Harbaugh said, referencing a scene from the movie “Any Given Sunday” while talking to reporters Monday. “That is like a classic truth, about football and as a metaphor for life.”

Harbaugh boldly decided to go for a 2-point conversion with 12 seconds left against the Steelers, and Lamar Jackson’s pass to Mark Andrews fell incomplete. Baltimore is 6-2 in games decided by six points or fewer.

Keenan Allen goes on COVID-19 list

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Brandon Staley said that Allen’s status “is day to day right now, and hopefully we’ll have some good news on him in the next few days.”

The Chargers (7-5) — who are in possession of the AFC’s second wild-card spot — host the New York Giants this week before a key matchup against Kansas City on Dec. 16.

Advertisement

Allen had five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also threw a pass to Justin Herbert for a 2-point conversion during the first half.

If Allen is vaccinated, he could return to practice if he remains symptom free and has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. He is tied for second in the league with 86 receptions and is 71 yards away from his fourth 1,000 yard season in the past five years.

Season over for Jets’ WR Corey Davis; new kicker released

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will have core muscle surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season. Davis left the Jets’ 33-18 loss to Philadelphia early in the fourth quarter Sunday with what the team announced was a groin injury.

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with New York in March. He finished with 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns in nine games, after having missed one game due to injuring his groin against Miami on Nov. 21. He worked his way back last week and had two catches for 15 yards against the Eagles before leaving.

“He was cleared and went through a lot of different procedures to try to get that thing ready to roll,” Saleh said. “It’s unfortunate. It finally gave out on him.”

The Jets also made another change at kicker, releasing Alex Kessman after he missed two extra points Sunday. They signed former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro, who was most recently with Washington.

Advertisement

Minnesota gets Patrick Peterson back

Minnesota activated All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson from its reserve/COVID-19 list, and he was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. The Vikings face the Steelers on Thursday. Peterson was unavailable for Minnesota’s loss to Detroit, one of five games he’s missed this season after playing all 16 games in nine of his prior 10 NFL seasons . . . Derrick Henry and Tyrann Mathieu, 2020 All-Pro players, are among the 32 men chosen as finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. Each of the teams nominated one player for the prestigious honor named for Payton, the late Hall of Fame running back for the Bears, which recognizes a player for community service and excellence on the field. It has been given annually since 1970. Other 2021 nominees include Dak Prescott, Logan Ryan, and New England’s Lawrence Guy. Previous winners among active players are Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in 2020; Baltimore defensive linemen Calais Campbell (2019 with Jacksonville), and Arizona’s J.J. Watt (2017 with Houston) . . . Less than a week removed from a dropped pass that resulted in an interception, New Orleans waived wide receiver Kenny Stills. The ninth-year pro had no catches on five targets in last Thursday’s loss to Dallas, including dropping a catchable ball on the first of Taysom Hill’s four picks.