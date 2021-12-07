Merrimack men’s basketball gets a taste of the big time this week vs. Gonzaga

Gallo didn’t hesitate, and a short time later, it was done: Merrimack vs. Gonzaga on Dec. 9.

With one slot left to fill on his schedule, Merrimack coach Joe Gallo was on his laptop, on the site that could yield a possible opponent. There it was. Gonzaga, the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, was looking for an opponent to come to Spokane, Wash.

Think of it as eharmony.com or match.com for coaches. That’s right, coaches use the Internet to schedule men’s college basketball games. And that’s where Merrimack met Gonzaga.

“There are two different sites we use for scheduling,’’ said Gallo. “We had one game available and it was getting really late; I think it was Aug. 10 when we agreed on the game. The only teams that have games left by then were the ones that are really good and no one wants to play. I might be the only one dumb enough to say yes.”

Gallo exchanged text messages with Gonzaga director of basketball operations Jorge Sanz, who said he would check with coach Mark Few. Few agreed to the game, and then the financial part was worked out. Merrimack would get $85,000.

“At smaller schools, you have to play some of these games to generate revenue,” said Gallo, “but with the success we’ve had, it’s been difficult to schedule them. Some teams want to avoid a disaster of a loss.

“I’d like to schedule more games against big schools, but these games have become harder to come by for programs who aren’t as sure of themselves as Gonzaga is.”

When friends texted him about the game, Gallo sometimes replied, “Let me know if you have any good ideas about how to defend the Timme-Holmgen high-low,” referring to Gonzaga’s two big men, Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren, only a freshman, is projected to be an early pick in the NBA Draft, maybe No. 1.

“My other joke,” said Gallo, “is to say, ‘They’ve got the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft but he’s the second-best player on the team.’ ”

This is no NBA trip. The Warriors will fly commercial, Boston to Denver, Denver to Spokane, taking approximately 7½ hours. Then they’re supposed to accept a paycheck and take a beating.

Gonzaga has slipped a little from its preseason ranking, losing to Duke and Alabama, but the Zags are still a national championship contender, a formidable opponent for anyone, ranked fifth. Gallo won’t be planning any huge adjustments. He’ll rely on a shape-shifting zone defense that can be baffling and a patient offense.

“With the defense that we play, it really helps us,” he said. “We only worry about us. We’re still making the same slides, the same rotations whether it’s the five-man for Emerson College, who we played this year, or if it’s Drew Timme.

“There are a few small things we’d be willing to give up against Gonzaga but not much. Offensively, we might be a little smarter about what we do. I don’t want us going into the lane and getting our shot blocked 25 times.”

Two reasons some power-conference schools are reluctant to play Merrimack is the Warriors’ zone defense and their upset over Northwestern two seasons ago, a game in which guard Devin Jensen hit seven 3-pointers.

“To have any shot of an upset, you need someone to step up,” said Gallo. “You need some kind of huge individual performance and it usually has to come from beyond the three line.”

Merrimack will get another chance against a big-name opponent Saturday when it plays at Indiana.

Quite a road trip for a little school in North Andover, even if it results in two losses.

On Dec. 28, the Northeast Conference schedule begins, and Gallo is optimistic, even though Merrimiack’s record is 4-5, including close losses last week to Boston University and UMass Lowell.

“We’ve played well enough to win,” said Gallo. “We just haven’t closed out games. I’m encouraged with conference play around the corner.

“I’d say right now our defense is in January mode and our offense is in November mode.”

The Warriors are averaging only 57.1 points per game and connecting on 39 percent of their shots.

“Shooting, I think, will come around,” Gallo said. “Two years ago, we went through the same stuff in the nonconference. A lot of it is the games we play affect that. It’s hard to shoot a good percentage against Rutgers and Virginia Tech. Two years ago, we came around and shot well in conference play. I’m hoping history repeats itself.”

He’s also boosted by a new home-court advantage at Lawler Arena, which used to be just for hockey. Attendance increased for two games in the arena.

“It’s the best environment I ever coached in when the fans are actually rooting for the team I’m coaching,” said Gallo.