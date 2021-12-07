Rick Santos, record breaking QB as a player, takes over New Hampshire football as head coach

Santos, who served as the associate head coach and quarterbacks coach the past three seasons, was the interim coach in 2019 when McDonnell took a leave of absence while battling cancer.

The 37-year-old Santos was introduced Tuesday as the successor to his former coach, Sean McDonnell, who retired last week after a 23-year run as head coach of the Wildcats.

Rick Santos is now in charge of the University of New Hampshire football program that he helped catapult into a national FCS contender as a record-setting quarterback in the mid-2000s.

“I am humbled and honored to be named head coach for such a storied program and continue to work at such a prestigious institution,” Santos said in a release Tuesday. ”We believe great teams are built on toughness, grit, and a family atmosphere. We will work hard to install these qualities in our young men and cultivate an environment where our leaders thrive.”

After leading Bellingham to a pair of Super Bowl titles, Santos assembled a historic college career at UNH, setting program marks in completions (1,024) and passing yards (12,189). In 2006, he won the Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding offensive player in FCS.

Advertisement

Santos played five years professionally in the NFL and the Canadian Football League before returning to UNH in 2013 as wide receivers coach. He was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Columbia from 2016-2018, followed by his return to Durham.

UNH finished 6-5 with Santos in 2019, and 3-8 this fall.

”Ricky brings a great amount of energy, leadership and the same winning attitude he had as a player to the way he coaches,” said McDonnell. ”He has the new voice and fresh ideas that will help us recapture the success UNH Football deserves. He may not be New Hampshire born, but he is New Hampshire bred, and I’m excited to see where he leads this football program.”