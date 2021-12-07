UConn’s Paige Bueckers to miss 6-8 weeks with knee injury

Paige Bueckers , the Connecticut sophomore who is the reigning national player of the year in women’s college basketball, is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with a tibial plateau fracture, a left knee injury she suffered Sunday afternoon. Bueckers went down with 38 seconds left in the Huskies’ 73-54 victory over Notre Dame, silencing the crowd at Gampel Pavilion as she grabbed her knee in apparent pain. Teammates Amari DeBerry and Evina Westbrook helped her from the court. “Obviously, we’re all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury,” Coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday. “It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her.” Bueckers had scored 22 points in her fourth 20-point game of the season for the 5-1 Huskies.

Vanessa Bryant fears that graphic images of the bodies of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant taken at the scene of the helicopter crash in which they died will follow her and her other three daughters, saying in a court filing that she has been “taunted online by people threatening to leak the photos or posting fake images of my husband’s dead body.” Bryant is suing Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy and has accused sheriff’s deputies and firefighters of taking and sharing photos of human remains from the scene of the Jan. 26, 2020, crash in which Bryant, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, and five other people lost their lives. Her comments came in a six-page district court filing Monday that was in response to a motion by the county to have the case dismissed.

SOCCER

MLS strengthening diversity practices

MLS said it will require clubs to include at least two non-White finalists for coaching and other technical jobs and also specified penalties for organizations that violate that policy. One finalist must be Black, an effort to further diversify a league that scores high in employing Latino coaches but has featured few Black coaches. Entering the offseason, only three of 28 MLS teams have a Black coach: Colorado, Chicago, and Montreal. There are eight Latino coaches. About 25% of MLS players are Black. A diversity policy has been in place since 2007, but clubs were required only to interview at least one non-White candidate. And even then, the rules were rarely, if ever, enforced. Now, the league will issue fines of up to $50,000 for first offenses and $100,000 for second offenses. Penalties for additional violations will be “pursuant to the commissioner’s discretion,” the league said.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic will compete in ATP Cup

No. 1-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic will participate in the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, the tournament’s organizers The announcement came after weeks of speculation about whether Djokovic would travel to Australia for the Australian Open Grand Slam because of vaccine requirements. The ATP Cup announced that Djokovic would play on the Serbian team in the tournament, which will take place during the first nine days of the month. The cup is a precursor to the Australian Open, which will be held in Melbourne from Jan. 17-30. It is still unclear if Djokovic will be taking part in that competition, however.

Advertisement

French Open director stepping down

French Open director Guy Forget, whose contract was to expire at the end of the year, has resigned, citing communication issues with the new head of the French tennis federation. The FFT said Tuesday that Forget’s replacement at the helm of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will be announced soon. Forget also stepped down as director of the Paris Masters. In an interview with L’Équipe published on the newspaper’s website, Forget said he had received an offer to renew his contract but refused.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotton headline 2022 Boxing HOF class

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced the members of the Class of 2022. Living inductees include champions Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr., and James Toney in the men’s Modern category; champions Regina Halmich and Holly Holm in the women’s Modern category ... Statues of Hank Aaron and other local heroes who made the baseball and football Halls of Fame are planned for a public space celebrating the heritage of the city of Mobile. Aaron, who played for Atlanta and Milwaukee, died Jan. 22 at age 86. The courtyard also will include Mobile’s other baseball Hall of Famers: Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, and Ozzie Smith and the city’s only homegrown member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Robert Brazile Jr. ... Ice hockey’s governing body finally put to rest lingering questions about whether China’s woeful team would be allowed to play in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament, confirming less than two months before the Winter Games’ scheduled start that the team would indeed compete in Beijing ... The GMS Racing majority purchase of Richard Petty Motorsports will be called Petty GMS Motorsports going into next season and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty will be chairman of the new two-car Cup Series team.

Advertisement







