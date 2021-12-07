Austria to end lockdown on Sunday, keep limits on unvaccinated

Austria will end a nationwide lockdown this weekend for people who’ve been inoculated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus, while continuing to limit participation in public life for those who refuse to be vaccinated.

The government will meet regional leaders on Wednesday to assess the measures needed to keep the pandemic contained and turn a "tendency of falling cases into a trend," Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters in Vienna.

The measures have helped halve the number of 7-day infections per 100,000 inhabitants from as high as 1,110 at the start of the lockdown, even as occupancy of intensive-care units remains near a record.