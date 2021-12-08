‘Rutherford Falls’ is all sweetness and dark

Here’s another entry in my little series highlighting 2021 shows that didn’t make my Top 10 list. Today: Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls,” co-created by Mike Schur of “Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” along with Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas of “Superstore.”
This is a sweet comedy with a dark and serious undercurrent about the sins committed against Native Americans, along with the monuments and symbols that continue to promote them. Helms plays Nathan Rutherford, a loyal ancestor of the founder of the Northeast town of Rutherford Falls, Lawrence Rutherford. Nathan devotes his life to a museum honoring “Big Larry,” and he is stubbornly unwilling to own Big Larry’s offensive behavior toward the local Native American tribe, the fictional Minishonka. When the town threatens to remove a badly placed statue of Big Larry, Nathan goes to war, confronting both the mayor and the Minishonka casino owner Terry Thomas, played by Michael Greyeyes.
The show, run by Ornelas, who is Navajo and Mexican-American, and featuring five Native writers, represents the Native American community in intimate ways we don’t often see on TV. We get to know Terry’s family and Nathan’s Native assistant and best friend, Reagan, who also runs a cultural center devoted to the Minishonka. As Reagan, Jana Schmieding is irresistible — pithy, vulnerable, kooky, and stronger than she realizes.
It takes “Rutherford Falls” a few episodes to find itself, and find a way to make Nathan tolerable and yet pathologically resistant to change and growth. But by the end of the season, I was ready for more — and will get it. The show has been renewed.
