‘Rutherford Falls’ is all sweetness and dark

Here’s another entry in my little series highlighting 2021 shows that didn’t make my Top 10 list. Today: Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls,” co-created by Mike Schur of “Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” along with Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas of “Superstore.”

This is a sweet comedy with a dark and serious undercurrent about the sins committed against Native Americans, along with the monuments and symbols that continue to promote them. Helms plays Nathan Rutherford, a loyal ancestor of the founder of the Northeast town of Rutherford Falls, Lawrence Rutherford. Nathan devotes his life to a museum honoring “Big Larry,” and he is stubbornly unwilling to own Big Larry’s offensive behavior toward the local Native American tribe, the fictional Minishonka. When the town threatens to remove a badly placed statue of Big Larry, Nathan goes to war, confronting both the mayor and the Minishonka casino owner Terry Thomas, played by Michael Greyeyes.